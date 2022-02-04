Artist envisions clock based on how Georgia rivers flow

"I'm envisioning a clock that is run by a mechanical system, run on a pendulum where there is an annual pilgrimage to the headwaters of the Chattahoochee and where a measurement is made by hand," Keats said. "The flow rate is brought back to Atlanta, potentially (to) a clock that's situated in a standalone clock tower in Midtown, and the pendulum is physically adjusted on the basis of what is measured at the headwaters."

Why use waterways, when we have clocks, smart phones, computers and watches constantly telling us the time already?

Keats says he doesn't use a mobile phone, but he's thought a lot about such questions while tromping along Georgia's red-clay riverbanks in boots and a corduroy jacket, wearing wispy blond hair down to his shoulders and spectacles that might have come from the 18th century.

"All of this is a story that we can tell, and a story, like a stream, is a conduit, and is a conduit that allows us to that carry itself through a set of circumstances, and allows us to reflect on ourselves as a result of that — of that path that we take," Keats said.