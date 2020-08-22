Question: A friend and former neighbor who recently moved to Pennsylvania asked me to write to you concerning an antique iron weather vane that has been on the roof of her present home for more than a century. Shaped like a 12-inch-high rooster, it stands on a directional arrow that rests on an iron ball. Any information, including possible value will be appreciated. — F.E., Margate
Answer: Your description of the weather vane indicates it is similar to many that decorated American homes and farms from the mid-1800s until the original hand-crafted ones eventually were replaced by machine-made versions.
Many very collectible antique vanes were made in Pennsylvania.
Early tin, copper and wood examples indicate that American vanes were first discovered in New England and by the last half of the 19th century they topped the roofs of homes, farm houses, stables and similar buildings throughout the nation.
Later, mass-produced cast iron, sheet-metal and copper weather vanes could be purchased at local shops and country stores as well as ordered through mail-order catalogs
Throughout the years, favorite weather vane directional subjects have included houses, sail boats, Uncle Sam, animals, Jack O’Lanterns, fish, birds and airplanes.
Although a number of current asking prices for weather vanes like your friend’s range from $900 to $2,000, a similar vane recently sold for $400.
Question: Last summer, some friends and I visited an advertised “All Things Must Go” Saturday Estate Sale where we each bought a few things. Among my purchases is a large, perfect, heavy, dark green pottery bowl sold as a “Mattel Green Garden Jardiniere Planter.” It is 12 inches wide, 9¼ inches tall and weighs 11 pounds. Although I enjoy looking at the piece, I am at a loss concerning how to use it. Some history and suggestions will be appreciated. — K.E., Glassboro
Answer: Your puchase’s name, Green Garden Pottery Jardiniere Planter” says it all. Founded in 1900 by David Schmidt, the Zanesville Art Pottery produced heavy art pottery,especially jardiniere planters, in Arts and Crafts and Mission style until the firm was sold to Samuel Weller.
Jardiniere planters allowed small gardens to be planted and kept in heavy art pottery containers with fully glazed interiors that enabled plants to be grown free from mineral deposits.
Art pottery manufacturing was a very important industry throughout the second half of the 19th Century and Samuel Weller became a prominent maker during that time. By 1905, he was producing 3 boxcars filled with pottery every day and in 1910, was the world’s largest maker of pottery.
During the late 1800’s, most art pottery was decorated with hand painting and although many potteries eventually ceased adding hand-painted decoration, Weller continued to hand-paint his products until the 1930s. Weller Pottery ended production in 1948.
Recently, a Green Garden pottery jar like the one you describe sold for $77 at auction.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.