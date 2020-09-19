Question: I am looking for information about a 4½-inch-high glass combination paperweight-vase I purchased at a house sale many years ago for $100.
Signed “L.C. Tiffany Favrile,” it is in perfect condition, and I plan to sell it with some other collectibles soon.
I hope you can provide information about the piece and its possible present value. — F.E., Absecon
Answer: Your unusual interesting combined-purpose vase is one of the many iridescent art glass items developed and patented by Louis Comfort Tiffany from 1894.
Tiffany’s firm, known as the Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company, was founded in 1892 in the Corona neighborhood of Queens, New York.
By 1896, Tiffany had begun production of his unusual Favrile glass that featured vibrant colors ingrained in the glass that became part of the glass.
One of Tiffany’s largest and most significant works is
the 1916 Dream Garden he produced for the Curtis Publishing Company’s Philadelphia headquarters. Designed by Maxfield Parrish, Tiffany executed and installed it.
Favrile’s insertion also was the first art glass used in stained glass windows.
Some prices recently paid for signed Tiffany Favrile paperweight-vases in perfect condition ranged from $500 to $4,500, based on size and colors.
Question: My great-great-grandfather was an avid golfer who collected many new and old books about the game.
Last year, a visiting friend noticed an illustrated 12-inch by 15-inch hard cover, first edition book in grandad’s library titled “The Rules of Golf Illustrated” by cartoonist Charles Crombie.
Initially published in England during 1905 and 1906, the book appears to have been quite popular for years. Ours is in like-new condition with 24 humorous colored illustrations that resemble postcard cartoons.
Anything you can tell us about the book, its author and possible worth will be very much appreciated. — E.R., Bridgeton
Answer: Your first edition, hard-cover “The Rules of Golf Illustrated” book was written and initially published in 1905 at London, England, by Charles Exeter Devereux Crombie (1885-1967).
Among Crombie’s most renowned illustrations are those he created for “The Rules of Golf Illustrated,” a collection of humorous postcard cartoons published for Societe Perrier.
The prolific comic artist was born in Scotland, raised during the 1880s and 1890s in Lambeth, Surrey, and by 1900, had worked as a sculptor and artist in his Lambeth home.
Although Crombie specialized in cartoons, he also published illustrations and humorous postcards.
The Rules of Golf collection soon became a popular series. Other sporting themes including “Rules of Cricket” followed and were just as popular.
Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, Charles Crombie continued to produce illustrations for magazines and books published in the United States and the United Kingdom. During the late 1920s, he illustrated a number of P.G. Wodehouse’s short stories.
Crombie’s best known work continues to be “The Rules of Golf Illustrated” with its green cover, red title and 24 humorous colored illustrations published for Perrier.
During the past three years, many asking prices for a set of Crombie 24 humorous colored illustrations have ranged from $750 to $2,500. A number of those sold at London auction houses for $690 to $1,150.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.