 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Life with COVID-19: The virus has had a lasting impact

  • 0
vaccinesforall (4).JPG

Patrick Miller, 17, of Forked River, gets his first COVID-19 vaccine April 19 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 CJ Fairfield

Since March 2020, COVID -19 has had a profound impact on the state. More than 30,000 people statewide have died due to the virus. While there have been more than 1.8 million cases of the virus. The past 24 months saw government restrictions and case rising. But falling case numbers and the lessening government protocols have some hoping the end the of pandemic is near.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News