Life lessons from a South Jersey WW II veteran celebrating his 100th birthday: 'Make the most out of every moment'

Hill enlisted in the Army in 1942 during World War II. He spent time in Germany, England, and France, building bridges and roads. He was assigned to the elite 1695 Engineer Combat Battalion, an all-Black unit with white officers in charge.

"That was the way of life. Whether you liked it or not, there wasn't anything you could do about it," Hill recalled matter-of-factly about the racially segregated military, just like the country was at the time.

While serving abroad, Hill never forgot his family back home, sending letters and a $10 allotment check from his $50 monthly paycheck to his mother. He helped send his sister, Ida, and other siblings to college.

"He's amazing. He was always helping," recalled Ida Clark, 87, of Clinton, Md., a retired schoolteacher and one of three surviving sisters. "He was like a father to me."

After an honorable discharge in 1946, Hill eventually made his way to Newark, N.J., where he worked as a machine operator in a fabric factory, in an auto parts store, and started an auto repair business with a friend. He was fascinated with cars and attended Essex County Vocational School to learn everything about them, from bumper to bumper. He retired from the state as an HVAC engineer in 1990.