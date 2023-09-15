Getting help

If you think your teen or someone you know may hurt themself or attempt suicide, get help right away by taking one of these actions:

• Call your mental health specialist.

• Call a crisis hotline number.In the U.S., call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7. Or use Lifeline Chat. Services are free and confidential.U.S. veterans or service members who are in crisis can call 988 and press "1" for the Veterans Crisis Line, text 838255 or chat online.The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the U.S. also has a Spanish-language phone line at 888-628-9454.

• Call 911 or your local emergency number.

• Seek help from your healthcare professional.

• Reach out to a close friend or loved one.

• Contact a minister, spiritual leader or someone else in your faith community.