Tony Bennett’s relationship with Atlantic City stretched back 70 years as he performed in the casinos into the 2010s, when he gave his final America’s Favorite Playground performance at age 90 on May 14, 2017, at Caesars Atlantic City.

In the post-World War II era, Bennett, along with his fellow Italian-American, New York-area crooner Frank Sinatra, was one of the few entertainers who performed at Atlantic City’s famed Steel Pier, the now-defunct 500 Club and in the casinos.

During the 1950s, when Bennett, who died Friday at 96, had his first success with No. 1 pop hits such as “Because of You,” “Cold, Cold Heart” and “Rags to Riches,” he appeared at Steel Pier and the 500 Club and at the Bolero in Wildwood.

Steve Gietka, director of entertainment for Ocean Casino Resort, said his father often told the story of meeting his favorite singer at the Latin Casino in Baltimore and getting his autograph.

Gietka’s earliest experience with Bennett was mixing sound for one of his shows in the early 1980s in Washington, D.C. At the end of his performance, Bennett threw down his microphone to show the audience he could project all the way to the back of the theater, Gietka said.

“I thought he was just disappointed with the sound. Later backstage, we had a laugh. He was the consummate singer’s singer,” Gietka said. “The mold is now broken. RIP to Mr. Tony Bennett.”

A little more than one year after the first Atlantic City casino opened — Resorts International on May 26, 1978 — Bennett made his local casino debut inside the Superstar Theater with shows on July 23 to 28, 1979.

In those days, Bennett would come to the resort twice a year, and engagements would last for a whole weekend because a venue like the Superstar Theater only held a little more than 1,100 people.

Besides regular live performances, Bennett was involved with notable events in Atlantic City.

He starred in a special headline show with Bill Cosby in January 1982 to celebrate former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean’s inauguration and to raise money for the New Jersey Symphony, the New Jersey Ballet Company and the New Jersey Opera Co.

Bennett rang in the new year from 1984 to 1985 with a 27-piece string orchestra at the now-defunct Atlantis Casino Hotel. As 1992 turned into 1993, he rang in the new year at TropWorld, now known as the Tropicana.

Bennett performed at least two songs on Merv Griffin’s nationally televised New Year’s Eve special in 1992 and returned for encore performances in 1993 and 1995.

Bassist Andy Lalasis, 69, of Smithville in Galloway Township, remembers accompanying Bennett on acoustic bass as part of an orchestra once during the 1980s at Resorts. He recalls being in a tuxedo while the men and women in the audiences wore suits and dresses because people used to dress up to visit casinos back then.

“I saw him many times live,” Lalasis said. “Recently, I saw him. He dropped the microphone (on purpose) and sang without the microphone. He was still great.”

Lalasis spent 11 years as a member of Merv Griffin’s Coconut Ballroom Orchestra and would play during Griffin’s televised New Year’s Eve specials, so he also got to experience Bennett’s singing without playing behind him.

About 10 years ago at the old Benjamin Franklin Hotel in Philadelphia, Lalasis was hired to play one song with author and pianist Mitch Albom. Bennett was going on stage as a guest. Lalasis remembers being backstage with Albom, Bennett and sportscaster Bob Costas. They did not talk about music or sports. They discussed art, he said. Bennett also had success as a painter.

Bennett performed in many Atlantic City casinos that no longer exist, such as in 1983 at the Copa Room at the Sands Atlantic City, in 1984 at the Atlantis Casino Hotel and in 1986 and 1987 at the Trump Plaza on the Boardwalk.

Bennett also performed in most of the Atlantic City casinos that are still standing.

The singer entertained at: Harrah’s Casino Hotel during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s; Trump Taj Mahal, where the the Hard Rock now operates, during the 1990s; and Trump Castle, now known as the Golden Nugget, during the 1990s.

Bennett spent the 1990s and 2000s performing in the Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City.

Brigantine-based, Grammy Award-winning producer Joseph Donofrio saw Bennett perform live in concert during the 1990s at Caesars.

“He had so much poise. When he sang, his interpretation of songs was like he was talking to you,” Donofrio said. “At the end of the song, you knew more than at the beginning.”

Donofrio recalled recording in the studio of Bennett’s son, Dae Bennett, and Bennett was recording there as well. They both went out for refreshments. That’s when they met. Donofrio had his picture taken with him.

“He was a nice man. ... It was embarrassing. He looked younger than I did,” said Donofrio, 79.

Donofrio said he saw Bennett in the recording studio around the time the legend was recording his “Duets II” studio album. He remembers Bennett’s bassist and drummer both having the last name of Washington, but one was Black and the other was white.

“He surrounded himself with the very best jazz players,” Donofrio said.

Donofrio is friends with jazz pianist Monty Alexander, who was good friends with Bennett and didn’t live far from him.

“I wish I knew him better,” Donofrio said.

Bennett also appeared during the 2000s at Bally’s Atlantic City.

During the 2010s, Bennett made his last casino appearance at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. His first appearance was in 2012, followed by performances in 2013, in 2014 with his daughter Antonia Bennett and in 2016. He sang with Lady Gaga on their “Cheek to Cheek” tour on July 24, 2015, in the Event Center at the Borgata.

At age 90, Bennett did something he had never done previously. He performed for one night only in December 2016 at Pfleeger Concert Hall at Rowan University in Glassboro, Gloucester County.