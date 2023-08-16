Bruce Springsteen has postponed two Philadelphia concerts just hours before showtime due to an unspecified illness.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was set to perform with the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night and Friday before the abrupt announcement was made.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” one of the artist’s social media accounts wrote. “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

The tour was previously postponed in March when Springsteen had another unspecified illness. Three shows were rescheduled.

“No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon,” E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt wrote at the time.

In February, several members of the E Street Band missed a concert in Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19.

After returning from several months overseas, the tour resumed last week in Chicago. The group is scheduled for three dates in the New York area with shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Aug. 30, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, barring further setbacks.

Springsteen is the latest music icon to postpone during a highly anticipated tour. In June, Madonna was forced to reschedule the bulk of her tour when she was hospitalized for several days for a bacterial infection.

Earlier this week, the pop superstar announced her Celebration Tour would kick off in the fall with a number of dates across Europe. In December, the North American leg of the tour will commence at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

