While reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in federal prison, their loved ones and “Chrisley Knows Best” co-stars will star in a new series.

Children Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe and Todd’s mother, Faye, will be the subjects of a new reality series, Scout Productions announced Monday. The production company is behind a number of unscripted series including “Queer Eye,” “Legendary” and “MerPeople.”

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” Rob Eric, the company’s chief creative officer, said in a news release. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

The series, which has yet to find a broadcaster, is set to follow the Chrisley kids and “Nanny” Faye in the “pivotal next chapter” of their lives without Todd and Julie, who were convicted on federal charges including tax evasion and bank fraud in June 2022. The husband and wife were sentenced to a combined 19-year sentence in federal prison.

The series will be executive produced by Scout’s Eric, David Collins, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams.

In the release, Savannah said “the time was right to share our story” with Scout Productions and praised the company’s “ability to balance popular culture and empathy.”

She added: “We’re so happy to be back.”

The project will mark the family’s return to TV after USA Network canceled “Chrisley Knows Best” and spinoff “Growing Up Chrisley” amid the family’s legal woes.

Since the core of the Chrisley family reported to separate prison facilities in January, their loved ones have been open about their lives at home.

Savannah, who became the legal guardian of teen brother Grayson and niece Chloe, has shared her experiences on her “Unlocked” podcast.

“I’m helping to guide Chloe and Grayson through this process,” she said. “And I’m having to guide them through this process as I’m trying to guide myself through this process which is very, very difficult.”

“I am in a real dark place,” Faye said in June to granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley about trying to keep up with the family.

The Chrisley family has also been outspoken about the conditions that Todd and Julie are facing, and their efforts to appeal the trial verdicts and the couple’s prison sentences. Lawyer Jay Surgent told The Times earlier this month that Todd “is frustrated with the legal system.”

He added that his client “has a lot of hope that at some point in time that he and his wife will receive some semblance of justice and be able to get out in a reasonable period of time.”