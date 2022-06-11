 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LGBTQ+ community advocates for more inclusivity

Judah Dorrington

Dorrington

 Molly Shelly

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite its claim to what was once one of the country's most popular "gayborhoods" on New York Avenue, the city has more recently seen the number of places where LGBTQ people can seek refuge dwindle.

The local LGBTQ community is trying to reverse that trend by encouraging more inclusivity and visibility that extends beyond Pride Month, which runs through June 30.

"I would love to see the LGBT scene come back," said Richard Gulite, the vice president of AC Pride, a nonprofit membership organization founded a year ago that advocates for the health and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community in the city and surrounding area. "The LGBT community has a lot of friends in the surrounding area, and history. So now, in recent history, people are returning to Atlantic City, although it's not where it used to be."

New Jersey's LGBTQ adult population is about 4% or roughly 288,000, according to LGBTQ data and demographic information compiled by the UCLA Williams Institute School of Law's from 2019 and 2020.

Locally, the area's LGBTQ community is active, although the scene lacks the vibrancy of earlier years. There are no bars or safe spaces that are "openly gay" in Atlantic City, said Laurie Greene, the president of AC Pride, founder of an LGBTQ Youth Safe Space Initiative, and a professor at Stockton.

Greene said New York Avenue, "especially from the '70s to the '90s, was the gay hub in this country. The street was thriving. At one point, there were over 15 bars and clubs."

Greene said that in the early '90s, the whole street was demolished for casino redevelopment, but the block sat abandoned until gentrification began around the creation of the Orange Loop neighborhood, the three blocks that include Tennessee Avenue, St. James Place and New York Avenue.

Although there are several locations (mostly in the Orange Loop), including Rhythm and Spirits, Bar 32, Anchor Rock Club, and Bourré, that are supportive of the community, none considers itself a "gay bar."

Greene said these venues do host LGBTQ-centered events like drag brunches and dance balls and have people in the LGBTQ community working there.

"If they're going to redevelop this street, we have to make it gay again," said Greene.

City officials have been supportive of an LGBTQ community resurgence in the resort and hired Judah Dorrington last year as the city's first LGBTQ programs and services liaison. The city will hold its second Pride Flag Raising celebration Wednesday.

The event is the kickoff to a series of social, cultural and LGBTQ history events running from June 15-23 in Atlantic City, said Dorrington.

Meanwhile, businesses and organizations like AC Pride and Be Visible Atlantic City, are working hand-in-hand for a more systemic change of inclusivity for the community.

AC Pride has an "Ally Program" for local businesses that are LGBTQ-friendly. And AC Pride is rededicating the historically welcoming beach at Park Place and Boardwalk. It now includes a plaque celebrating the contributions the LGBTQ community has made here.

Introducing LGBTQ topics in a nonthreatening way, like having a directory of allied businesses, learning sensitivity to people’s pronouns and hiring more LGBTQ people are just a few of the examples Greene gave when it came to educating businesses on the community's matters.

"As a gay man, I've always been an advocate for the community, so I do know what LGBTQ people are looking for," said Gulite. "They're looking for a safe place, where they don't feel awkward, can walk around with their partner without being gawked at, and have no homophobic attack towards them. It's a good thing that we have no gay bars because we can all melt together, but we need signs and symbols to advocate for safe spots. We need places to go."

Laurie Greene

Greene

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

Atlantic City Pride Week Events

JUNE 15

City Pride Flag Raising, 3 p.m. in front of City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.

Kickoff Celebrating Pride Atlantic City with Be Visible AC Social, 6 to 9 p.m. at Ryfe Restaurant Bar and Event Venue, 4101 Atlantic Ave.

JUNE 16

Drag Queens and Beauty Queens, a learning experience about the history of LGBTQIA+ in the city through drag and female pageantry from 3-4 pm at Hayday Coffee, 155 S New York Avenue.

JUNE 17

AC is Burning — The Ball, ballroom competition from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave.

JUNE 18

Show Us Your Shoes Boardwalk Rainbow Ride, 11 a.m. at Newport Avenue and Park Place

Rainbow Beach Dedication, 11:30 a.m., Newport Avenue and Park Place

New York Ave Historic Plaque Dedication, noon, Anchor Rock Club

Rainbow Ride Celebration, 12:30pm, outside Hard Rock Casino

Hard Rock Pride Beach Party, after plaque dedication, The Beach Bar at Hard Rock

Saucy Saturdays - Prime Edition, 8 p.m., Rhythm and Spirits, 129 S. Tennessee Ave.

JUNE 19

Leather and Lace Tea Dance, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rhythm and Spirits

Sunday Dinner w/Jenna Tall, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Rhythm and Spirits

JUNE 21

Brittany Lynn’s Pride Cabaret, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Resorts Casino Main Bar (downstairs)

JUNE 22

Closing celebrations, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nucky's Kitchen and Speakeasy, 5211 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor

JUNE 23

Drag Queen Story Time with Brittany Lynn, 11 a.m., Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave.

JUNE 26

St. Johns United Church of Christ  with AC Pride, 10 a.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, 307 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City

List of Pride Week events in Atlantic City. Plus, Cape May to hold its annual Pride celebration June 23. A2

