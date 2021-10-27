Let's talk about the storm Friday

Here it goes again, another storm will bring New Jersey more weather problems. Rain, coastal flooding (a continuation from Wednesday) and damaging winds will be a concern.

Given that a storm just hit early in the week, trees, power lines and other structures may be weakened. Therefore, the potential impact for Friday is greater than what it would be otherwise.

Friday's rainfall flooding threat won't be as a high as Monday night - Wednesday morning, when 1 to 3 inches of rain fell over most of the area. However, the wind and coastal flooding threat will be higher.

The potential for severe impacts would develop between 5 p.m. and midnight Friday into Saturday.

