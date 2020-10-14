Let the rain sink in

Collecting rainwater, reducing fertilizer and creating habitats for pollinators all lead to a home that increases its positive environmental impact. You can "build a better yard" through JerseyYards.org interactive map.
Jersey-Friendly Yards also offers a list of Jersey friendly plants that can transform your space, as well as links to purchase them.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
