 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Let the rain sink in
0 comments

Let the rain sink in

Rain Barrel Workshop in Upper Deerfield

Vicki Vagnarelli, left, and her daughter, Alicia, prepare a rain barrel designed to save rainwater from the roof and use it for the garden or lawn during a workshop sponsored by the Upper Deerfield Township Environmental Commission. At right is Zach Nickerson of the American Littoral Society, which co-sponsored the event.

Collecting rainwater, reducing fertilizer and creating habitats for pollinators all lead to a home that increases its positive environmental impact. You can "build a better yard" through JerseyYards.org interactive map.

Jersey-Friendly Yards also offers a list of Jersey friendly plants that can transform your space, as well as links to purchase them. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News