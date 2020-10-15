Lessons from "Working the Bays"

Anyway, we went out typically as the tide was going down so that we could get to our spots in the bay, work through the low tide and half way back up toward high tide again. So, mid-tide to mid-tide gave us about a six hour work window, but with the travel, clam counting, cleanup, etc. it was easily 8 plus hours. You could even stretch the mid-tide on both ends if you were willing to “dunk” a bit or find a generally shallower clamming spot as the tide would rise. Of course, if the times of day worked out, we would even stay out to catch two tides or even stay out overnight for the glorious feeling of coming in with the boat laden low with thousands of clams ! Because of the constant changes of the tide table, we would often get up at 3 or 4 in the morning to be at work as the sun came up. On the flip side, sometimes the start would be later to the point where we would be finding our way back to Absecon Creek in the dark. So, darkness, sandbars, brutal heat and sunburn, thunderstorms, fog, sand sharks, jellyfish, greenheads, mosquitoes, gnats, mechanical breakdowns, medical issues, etc. all made for great “character building” out in the bay!