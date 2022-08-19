 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LeQuint Allen

  • 0
112621-pac-spt-millville

On November 25 2021, in Millville at Wheaton field, Millville High School hosts Vineland for Thanksgiving day football. MHS #1 Lequint Allen on his way to the endzone.

6. LeQuint Allen

Millville 2022

RB/LB

lAllen ed Millville (12-1) to the 2021 South Jersey and South/Central Group IV regional titles. He rushed 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 22 passes for 305 yards and four TDs. On defense, he made 121 tackles, seven for losses, and intercepted five passes.

