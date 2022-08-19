6. LeQuint Allen
Millville 2022
RB/LB
lAllen ed Millville (12-1) to the 2021 South Jersey and South/Central Group IV regional titles. He rushed 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 22 passes for 305 yards and four TDs. On defense, he made 121 tackles, seven for losses, and intercepted five passes.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today