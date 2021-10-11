 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LeQuint Allen
0 comments

LeQuint Allen

LeQuint Allen

Allen

LeQuint Allen

Millville

The senior running back carried eight times for 221 yards and two TDs in a 50-0 win over Hammonton. Allen has rushed 95 times for 829 yards and 10 TDs this season. Millville (4-1) plays at Williamstown (3-3) 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News