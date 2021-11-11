Leopold helped evacuate Americans during Vietnam

Dave Leopold was anxious to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy when he was 17. Right after graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1974, he was off to basic training.

Although he never set foot in Vietnam, he is proud of his part in history as a member of Operation Frequent Wind, the final phase of the evacuation of American civilians and at-risk Vietnamese from Saigon.

“Half of the Pacific fleet was there. We were about 10 miles off the coast supporting the U.S.S. Midway and assisting in getting everyone out of Saigon,” he said.

“There were more than 50,000 people evacuated at the end of the war and we stayed until the last person was airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon. Most were airlifted, but there were people desperate to escape and they were in small boats, rafts and anything that could carry them. The Americans were compassionate and were picking refugees right out of the water.”

Leopold said the Americans evacuated went back to the United States and many of the refugees were taken to Guam where they were vetted before being resettled.

Keeping very detailed charts as the quartermaster or log keeper was an important part of Leopold’s duties.