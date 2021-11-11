Leopold helped evacuate Americans during Vietnam

Dave Leopold was anxious to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy when he was 17. Right after graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1974, he was off to basic training.
Although he never set foot in Vietnam, he is proud of his part in history as a member of Operation Frequent Wind, the final phase of the evacuation of American civilians and at-risk Vietnamese from Saigon.
“Half of the Pacific fleet was there. We were about 10 miles off the coast supporting the U.S.S. Midway and assisting in getting everyone out of Saigon,” he said.
“There were more than 50,000 people evacuated at the end of the war and we stayed until the last person was airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon. Most were airlifted, but there were people desperate to escape and they were in small boats, rafts and anything that could carry them. The Americans were compassionate and were picking refugees right out of the water.”
Leopold said the Americans evacuated went back to the United States and many of the refugees were taken to Guam where they were vetted before being resettled.
Keeping very detailed charts as the quartermaster or log keeper was an important part of Leopold’s duties.
“Everything that happens on the ship is noted and kept in a log. They are highly classified and kept in the Naval Archives. The quartermasters log should read like a history of the ship,” explained Leopold.
He served on several ships including the DD-782 U.S.S. Rowan, a 380-foot destroyer.
“There were 300 men aboard the ship and it was really pretty tight quarters,” said Leopold. “I traveled to more than 35 countries while I was in the Navy and we had a few times with some really rough weather. We sailed through hurricanes and a typhoon.
“I remember one storm where more than 80% of the guys were seasick. I was lucky, I never got seasick, thank goodness,” he added.
The proud Vietnam veteran does not shy away from the fact active duty was rough, and he still struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I can’t say enough good things about the help available to all veterans at the VA Clinic in Northfield. They really are there for veterans. Dr. Carrie Kern is the best,” he said.
Leopold now resides in Margate. He was a teacher and later operated Travel with Dave Bus Tours. Retired, Leopold enjoys living so close to the water and is hoping to try his hand at acting.