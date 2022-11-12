Lenzy makes super catch as No. 20 Notre Dame tops Navy 35-32

Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame's 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday.

Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game. Lenzy's catch, however, was the most impressive highlight. Navy's Mbiti Williams Jr. was positioned between Lenzy and the ball on Pyne's deep pass to the goal line, but Lenzy reached around with both hands and controlled the ball, appearing to pin it against Williams' back. Then he pulled it around the cornerback with his right hand to complete the catch.

The 38-yard touchdown put the Irish ahead 14-0. They led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally.

Navy (3-7) had the ball down 21-13 in the second quarter, but an interception on a trick play gave the Irish possession at the Navy 41. Pyne ran for an 11-yard touchdown moments later, and then the blocked punt by Jack Kiser — Notre Dame's seventh of the season — set up Pyne's 37-yard TD toss to Jayden Thomas.

No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14: Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana.

Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams' 48-yard scoring run.

Williams has carried the load of the Ohio State running game the last two games with TreVeyon Williams out with injury. Ohio State hasn't disclosed a timetable for Henderson's return but could certainly run into some difficulty if both experienced backs are still on the shelf for the showdown with No. 3 Michigan in two weeks.

No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10: Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles and the defense for No. 7 LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards in its win .

The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) forced and recovered an Arkansas fumble on the Razorbacks’ final drive with 1:19 left to clinch the win.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter behind third-string quarterback Cade Fortin. He entered in the third quarter to replace an ineffective Malik Hornsby and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three.

No. 5 Tennessee 66, Missouri 24: Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a victory over Missouri.

The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 College Football Playoff) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri (4-6, 2-5) attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 200.