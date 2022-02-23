Lenox Café has been an Atlantic City staple since opening its doors in 1929. But when Daniel Caldwell took over, he breathed new life into this breakfast and lunch spot. Caldwell grew up in Mays Landing, and unlike a lot of folks on this list, his background before purchasing Lenox Café was not as a chef.

“I was a regional director for Rent-A-Center for 15 years,” Caldwell says. “Every time I came to Atlantic City I used to eat at Lenox Café, and I really liked it. So one day my lawyer told me the Café was for sale. I bought it, and I’ve been here for 20 years.”

You don’t stay in business for 20 years without some fabulous items on the menu, and Lenox Café has that covered with hearty breakfast dishes like their stuffed crepes, corn beef hash or the Mexican omelet — made with ham, hot peppers, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and picante sauce.

But by far the most popular breakfast item is the mangu – a Dominican specialty that has become the signature dish at Lenox.

“My wife is from the Dominican Republic, and mangu is really popular there. It’s mashed plantains with salami, fried cheese, sautéed onions and eggs. People come from all over the place just for our mangu,” Caldwell says.

Lenox Café is located at 2730 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City. Go to LenoxCafe.com.

