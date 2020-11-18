Lenape (5-0) at Holy Spirit (6-0)

Game of the week

Who: Lenape (5-0) vs. Holy Spirit (6-0)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit

Why this game is important: This is for the West Jersey Football League Pod A title and will have a major impact on deciding the mythical South Jersey championship.

Radio: 97.3 FM

Key players:

Lenape: Brady Long, QB, 53 of 97 for 710 yards and 7 TDs; Xavier Coleman, RB, 28 carries for 197 yards and six TDs and 14 catches for 180 yards and two TDs; Luke Cole, LB, 56 tackles; Tyler Davis, DB, two interceptions.

Holy Spirit: Patrick Smith, RB, 186 carries for 1,476 yards and 14 TDs; Trevor Cohen, QB, 38 of 69 for 742 yards and seven TDs; Elijah Steward, WR, 17 catches for 188 yards and three TDs; Michael Francisco, LB, 45 tackles, 15 tackles for losses; Eric Roman, DB, 30 tackles.

