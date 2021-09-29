 Skip to main content
Lenape (1-3) at St. Augustine Prep (4-1)
6 p.m. Friday

The Hermits are ranked No. 2 in Elite 11. St. Augustine running back Kanye Udoh leads the Press-area with 801 rushing yards. Nasir Hill has made 35 tackles on defense and caught 15 passes for 224 yards on offense. Lenape’s only victory came in a 36-6 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 17.

