 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lena Luciano, Vineland

  • 0
Lena Luciano headshot for All-Stars

Lena Luciano

The junior sister of Ava placed 15th in the 500 freestyle at the MOC. In the meet’s next event, she helped Vineland finish seventh in the 200 freestyle relay. Won the 200 freestyle in the win over Mainland, and took the 200 and 400 in a 91-79 loss to Ocean City. Won the 500-yard freestyle in Vineland’s 109-61 South Jersey Group A to Cherry Hill East.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News