After the front passes, an area of high pressure will quickly move in from the Great Lakes. Winds will come out of the northeast around midnight.

Expect it to be mostly cloudy to start the evening. By first light Thursday, expect a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the 70s, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

The high-pressure system will begin to interact with Hurricane Lee, a low-pressure system, Thursday. It'll really be Friday through Sunday that they more directly tango with each other.

A direct strike is likely for Maine or New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in Canada. The Jersey Shore will stay far away from direct impacts, but there will be indirect ones.