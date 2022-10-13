Led by a surprise No. 1 hit, Steve Lacy redefines the rock star for Gen Z

LOS ANGELES — In September, Steve Lacy sauntered into the glassy upstairs lounge at the Novo in downtown L.A. bearing some remarkable news. The 24-year-old, Compton-raised singer-songwriter, dressed in a flowy trench coat, shoulder-length braids and imposing full-face sunglasses, had just learned that "Bad Habit," his bummed-out yet deliriously horny TikTok viral hit turned Billboard Hot 100 smash, had simultaneously topped five different hip-hop/R&B and alternative rock charts (for the record: Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot R&B Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts.)

It was the first time that a song had ruled all five charts in Billboard history, no less at the same time.

"It's cool, right?" Lacy said as he kicked back into a leather booth before a wall of color-changing LEDs. "I didn't have to conform to anything, I can just live in whatever space I want. I never considered myself to be R&B or hip-hop or rock, but I am influenced by all these things. The fact that one song can be recognized as so many things, that's kind of the point."

Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya has been many things over his still frighteningly young career. A Black and Filipino teen guitar prodigy; a member of the Odd Future-aligned R&B collective the Internet; a producer to game-changers like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Mac Miller and Solange; a collaborator with Frank Ocean and Vampire Weekend; a solo artist who drew thousands of fans to the Compton airport for the release of his debut album.

Now he's in a whole new tier: pop star.

Lacy has the musical intelligence of heroes like Stevie Wonder and Prince, the inventiveness and pop savvy of Pharrell Williams and the playfully amorphous sex appeal of Gen Z heartthrobs like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Omar Apollo. On his ambitious LP "Gemini Rights," he synthesized all of it into a defining L.A. album. Lacy, already a two-time Grammy nominee, may be amply rewarded at next year's ceremony as well, especially now that "Bad Habit" has toppled Styles' "As It Was" and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"I do have new anxieties," Lacy admitted. "I'm always thinking about legacy, how my music's going to age, because music is always new. There's people that just heard Prince for the first time today. So it's like, how do you stay fresh for years? I have no idea."

He may have no idea, but Lacy's tightknit family suspected he was capable of this since childhood.

"This is all very surreal, but it's who he's been since birth," his mother, Valerie Lacy, a nurse, said over the phone. "Growing up, I knew Washington Prep (Lacy's South L.A. high school) had this jammin' jazz band, but they said Steve can't be in until 11th grade. I told them, 'He's special. You need to have him here.' I found the teacher and told him, 'Steve's a natural.' I was ready to tear him a new one if he said no, but when he said, 'We'd love to have your son,' I had to catch my breath."

Lacy's Filipino father died in his childhood.

His first jams with close friend Jameel Bruner (of the L.A. family that includes bassist Thundercat and jazz/hardcore drummer Ronald Bruner Jr.) were pivotal, as was his first Grammy nomination at 18 for his work on the Internet's third album, "Ego Death."

But "Bad Habit" changed his life forever. The song has 275 million plays on Spotify and yielded nearly 500,000 fan videos on TikTok, culminating in hundreds of millions of views.

The song both rocks and smolders, and it fits across many genres of streaming playlists. It's got the stacked falsettos and plaintive vocal runs of '70s R&B, but its chiming guitar chords recall the Cure, and the track closes with a left-field jazz-fusion breakdown. It doesn't scream "hit single" at first, but Lacy's sly ambiguity across genre and desire spoke to millions of Gen Z fans.

"I wasn't necessarily thinking about it being a hit or anything. I just knew that it was relatable and it was a funny story," Lacy said. "We were just riffing and writing funny lines, making up phrases that sound ridiculous."

At 10 tracks and 35 minutes, "Gemini Rights" is a short record by contemporary R&B and hip-hop standards. Yet Lacy packs in a rewarding song cycle about his troubled breakup with a recent ex-boyfriend, the women and men who caught his eye afterward, and the sense of peace and possibility — evoked by a ripping guitar solo — on the album's exultant track "Sunshine."

But Lacy is nonchalant about his queer-icon status. Asked if he feels any comradeship with a Black gay pop artist like Lil Nas X, who also writes provocative lyrics about his sex life for the Top 40, Lacy demurred.

"I don't like to handle that stuff in a way that's shocking. I don't feel brave or tough, it's just how I exist," Lacy said. He added that he doesn't talk about sexuality in the limelight with gay or bi peers like Ocean, Syd and Tyler. Even as he's deepening the palette for queerness in rock and R&B, he's wary of getting accolades for it.

"It should be a joke that we put so much emphasis on sexuality," Lacy said. "But I know I'm from California, and I'm sure it's bad in some places and OK in others. I don't think the world is fully that progressive yet. There's life online, and then there's life outside."