Leavander’s 22 Southern CuisineWith all of the flashy glitz of the surrounding casinos, the Claridge Hotel sometimes flies under the radar, but it offers some fantastic options when it comes to dining. Case in point – Leavander’s 22. This Southern-style restaurant is named for Leavander Johnson, a former lightweight champion boxer from Atlantic City who tragically died in 2005 following injuries sustained in the ring.

His brother Craig Johnson is the chef at Leavander’s and has put together an incredible menu of classic Southern comfort food that is out of this world. Johnson has been working as a chef for more than three decades, and his culinary skills are obvious in every dish he creates.

The inspiration for Johnson’s recipes at Leavander’s 22 come from his late Grandma Ida, who he spent much time with in the kitchen as a boy, helping her craft some of her best dishes, such as fried chicken, mac and cheese and collard greens.

Dinner at Leavander’s is always enjoyable, with standouts like fried green tomatoes, seafood pot pie and a killer shrimp po boy dotting the menu, but our favorite time to dine here is during their brunch, which is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and is simply outstanding.

A scrumptious journey through all areas of Southern cuisine from low country to Cajun and Creole, Leavander’s brunch offers such cravable dishes as hand-breaded Carolina catfish, Cajun shrimp and grits, chicken & waffles, Creole dirty rice and Grandma Ida’s chicken. And save room for dessert, as a classic bread pudding with raisins and a vanilla sauce awaits.

Leavander’s 22 Southern Cuisine is located at The Claridge Hotel at 123 S. Indiana Ave in Atlantic City. Go to Leavanders22.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

