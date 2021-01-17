Learn the power of self-compassion and self-talk in reaching goals

You may think you need to be hard with yourself to get motivated to do better or get back on track to reach your goals. However, facts are that when things don’t go as planned, scientific evidence shows that talking to yourself with self-compassion is much more beneficial than criticizing yourself.
We all have an inner voice which is ready to let us know when we don’t measure up.
How does your inner voice talk to you? With self-compassion, or with self-criticism? It’s important to know, as your inner dialogue can help support or sabotage you in reaching your goals.
Historically at this time of the year, people think about goals or resolutions. Identifying one or two specific and attainable goals is great! It can help you improve your overall well-being while also building your confidence and a sense of pride. And research shows that your inner voice is a potent goal-achievement tool. Every day your inner voice provides a running monologue on your actions and experiences. This inner dialogue, or self-talk, fuels conscious thoughts and unconscious beliefs and biases, providing a way for the brain to interpret and process daily experiences.
Self-compassionate vs. self-critical dialogue: The way you talk to yourself can build you up or tear you down. It can push you forward or hold you back from reaching your goals. A good way to gain insight into how you feel about yourself is to listen to your own inner dialogue — taking special note on how you talk to yourself through challenges, difficulties and struggles.
• Self-compassion is based on how you feel about yourself. The main components are self-kindness and common humanness. It is expressed by being kind and understanding when you confront personal failings. For instance, a generally high-achieving person fails at an aspect of an undertaking but tells themself, “It’s alright, everyone fails sometimes. I am still pretty good at managing tasks overall. This won’t set me back.” And while self-compassion acknowledges your limitations or flaws with grace and understanding, it also allows you to look at yourself from an objective and realistic point of view.
A recent study suggests that simple things like telling yourself, “Keep going,” or “You can do it,” does indeed help keep you moving, while sidetracking impulses to give-up when the activity seems to be, or is, getting harder. In fact, it turns out that self-compassion is an important part of a healthy and happy life — bringing many benefits to help with moving forward and reaching goals:
• More optimistic mindset (higher optimism)
• More positive affect (good mood) in working on goals
• More motivation and willingness to take initiative
• Increased openness to learn and explore
• More conscientiousness
• Aids in managing stresses related to goals more effectively — a key to goal achievement
• Support looking on the bright side – also an effective tool to help reach goals
Self-criticism involves how an individual evaluates or judges oneself. It typically involves critical thoughts that compare oneself to others and finding oneself to be lacking. One of the problems with negative self-talk is that it typically does not reflect reality, and it can wrongly influence “not good enough” thoughts and behaviors that can lead to more negativity and inaction.
Self-criticism can be a person’s way of taking note of his or her flaws but it needs to be constructive — a positive tool to help work on weaknesses or break unwanted habits, or to learn from. Not harsh, degrading, or punishing toxic thoughts.
Your Voice: Being Self-Compassionate and Overcoming Self-Criticism
Becoming consciously aware of your inner voice’s role is the first step in helping you to be self-compassionate and reach your goal
• To overcome a toxic, self-critical voice, pay close attention to detect negativity when it arises, and then challenge the self-criticism by considering whether it’s even true — because often it isn’t.
• Replace negative thoughts with more realistic, positive statements that move you toward self-acceptance and confidence. (“I failed, but it does not mean that I am a failure. I can do it. I can extract valuable lessons from this experience.”)
• Stop beating yourself up. Research shows that identifying and separating your identity from the task helps you free yourself from it.
• Consciously seek focus on more of the good, positive things about yourself.
Make an active effort to soften and reframe the self-critical voice, but do so with compassion rather than self-judgment. Remember always that your kind, self-compassionate voice can help you perform better and reach your goal.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.