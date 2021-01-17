Learn the power of self-compassion and self-talk in reaching goals

You may think you need to be hard with yourself to get motivated to do better or get back on track to reach your goals. However, facts are that when things don’t go as planned, scientific evidence shows that talking to yourself with self-compassion is much more beneficial than criticizing yourself.

We all have an inner voice which is ready to let us know when we don’t measure up.

How does your inner voice talk to you? With self-compassion, or with self-criticism? It’s important to know, as your inner dialogue can help support or sabotage you in reaching your goals.

Historically at this time of the year, people think about goals or resolutions. Identifying one or two specific and attainable goals is great! It can help you improve your overall well-being while also building your confidence and a sense of pride. And research shows that your inner voice is a potent goal-achievement tool. Every day your inner voice provides a running monologue on your actions and experiences. This inner dialogue, or self-talk, fuels conscious thoughts and unconscious beliefs and biases, providing a way for the brain to interpret and process daily experiences.