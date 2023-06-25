Two essential ingredients for a successful Le Diner en Blanc were in place Saturday night in Atlantic City: Many hundreds of people packing appetites and dressed in their natty, summery whites.

And, make no mistake, organizers required white attire — "no ivory, no off-white and no beige," the event website says.

Also known as the "Dinner in White," the concept launched in Paris in 1988 and has since been held in more than 140 cities in at least 40 countries. More than 2,500 people participated in the inaugural A.C. event, also held on the Boardwalk, in 2022, and organizers hoped to match or exceed that total this year.

The goal, the website says, is "simply a friendly gathering whose sole purpose is to create a magical evening, where guests are in good company, and in an environment, which is both unusual and extraordinary."

The cost to register two people online was $48, plus a $14 fee, and the online FAQ states the event would be held "rain or shine."

Guests had the option to order food at an additional cost or bring their own. Champagne and wine were allowed, but no beer or spirits. Diners also were required to bring along their own folding tables and chairs.

Guests met at different spots around the city and were escorted to the dining location — the Boardwalk from Oriental to Atlantic avenues — which remained unknown to them until shortly before the event began.

The 2018 event in Paris set a record with 17,000 diners.

