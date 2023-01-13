Lawmakers call for suspension of offshore wind activities after dead whale washes up in Brigantine

Update from the Brigantine Sea Wall on the dead humpback whale found on the beach this morning @ACPressHuba @ThePressofAC @CleanOcean @NewJerseyDEP pic.twitter.com/pdwOaHX4Un — Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) January 13, 2023

A humpback whale was found on the north end of Brigantine Island Friday morning, the seventh dead whale to wash up on a state or New York beach since Dec. 12.

The latest discovery led state and federal lawmakers representing South Jersey to call for the suspension of all offshore wind activities until a cause for the marine mammal deaths was determined.

"Since offshore wind projects were being proposed by Governor Murphy to be built off the coast of New Jersey, I have been adamantly opposed to any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry," said Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in a statement. "Ocean life is being put at risk as our Governor and President force through their Green New Deal policies, without giving full consideration to their real-world impacts. We have seen a complete lack of transparency from New Jersey's leaders, as well as D.C. politicians who are ramming through these projects in order to push their climate agenda."

Gov. Phil Murphy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. During a radio interview on Wednesday, Murphy called the deaths "tragic" and said the state is looking into the matter.

Van Drew is calling for a congressional investigation into the matter.

"I demand that all offshore wind activity be halted until it is properly determined what the effects of these activities are having on our marine life," Van Drew said.

The 20-foot long juvenile whale was found a little over a half a mile from the old United State Coast Guard Station, Mayor Vince Sera said. Representatives of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene. The state is going to attempt to bury the whale later today, officials said.

“We are heartbroken over the latest whale to wash ashore this morning in Brigantine,” Sera said in a statement. "Protecting and conserving our marine mammal life needs to be the number one priority right now. We call on local, state and federal authorities to conduct a full investigation as to why these magnificent creatures are suddenly dying in high numbers across the same areas where off-shore wind development projects are getting underway. We also ask for an immediate stop of all work related to off-shore wind activity until necropsy results can be obtained and studied so we can all understand the cause of these sad deaths and how to prevent future losses.”

State Senator Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, has also called for the suspension of of all offshore wind activities.

“We should suspend all work related to offshore wind development until we can determine the cause of death of these whales, some of which are endangered,” Polistina said in a statement. “The work related to offshore wind projects is the primary difference in our waters, and it’s hard to believe that the death of six whales on our beaches is just a coincidence.”

Earlier this week, Ørsted, the Danish wind power developer that will build two state approved projects, said its current work off the New Jersey coast does not involve using sounds or other actions that could disturb whales.

#BREAKING Another whale has washed up on the Jersey Shore, this time in Brigantine. It’s a little past the Sea Wall at the north end. @ACPressHuba @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/2lS110zG9e — Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) January 13, 2023

On Saturday a 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic City.

Another young humpback whale washed up a few blocks away on Dec. 23, and a third 30-foot humpback was found on a beach in Strathmere on Dec. 10.

A 12-foot infant sperm whale was found dead on the beach in Keansburg, Monmouth County, on Dec. 5; a 31-foot humpback was found dead on Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, New York on Dec. 6; and a 30-foot sperm whale was found on New York’s Rockaway Beach on Dec. 12.

Earlier this week, environmentalists and opponents of offshore wind power called for a federal probe into the spate of whale deaths in New Jersey and New York.

Two environmental groups wrote President Joe Biden requesting a probe of the deaths of six whales that washed ashore over the last 33 days in areas being prepared for large-scale offshore wind farms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said that as of Monday, no humpback whale — the species accounting for most of the recent whale deaths in New Jersey and New York — has been found to have been killed due to offshore wind activities.

