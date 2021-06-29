 Skip to main content
Lauren Princz
0 comments

Egg Harbor Township

Sr. 100 dash

Princz is The Press Girls track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the 200 dash at the Meet of Champions. Princz won the 100 dash at the Atlantic County and South jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second at the MOC. She won the 200 at the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. Princz holds Cape-Atlantic League records in the 200 (23.90) and the 100 (11.66).

0 comments

Breaking News