Lauren Princz
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. 100 dash
Princz is The Press Girls track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the 200 dash at the Meet of Champions. Princz won the 100 dash at the Atlantic County and South jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second at the MOC. She won the 200 at the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. Princz holds Cape-Atlantic League records in the 200 (23.90) and the 100 (11.66).
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today