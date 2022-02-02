 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laureldale Pub and Grill
Laureldale Pub and Grill

Laureldale Pub and Grill

Buttermilk and Herb Marinated Wings with Sweet Heat Honey Buffalo Sauce and LPG Bold Blue Cheese

Nobody knows which spots will come home with the trophies this Saturday, but another newbie — Laureldale Pub and Grill — definitely wins the award for longest name for a wing, so they’re already ahead of the pack. Expect flavors to burst from all sides as the sweetness of brown sugar and cinnamon goes head to head with face-melting heat thanks to a bit of Carolina Reaper. Luckily their LPG Bold Blue Cheese dipping sauce seems to be up to the challenge of putting the fire out in the most delicious way possible.

