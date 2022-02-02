Nobody knows which spots will come home with the trophies this Saturday, but another newbie — Laureldale Pub and Grill — definitely wins the award for longest name for a wing, so they’re already ahead of the pack. Expect flavors to burst from all sides as the sweetness of brown sugar and cinnamon goes head to head with face-melting heat thanks to a bit of Carolina Reaper. Luckily their LPG Bold Blue Cheese dipping sauce seems to be up to the challenge of putting the fire out in the most delicious way possible.