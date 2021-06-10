 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laura Bishop
0 comments

Laura Bishop

  • 0

LAURA BISHOP

Managing Principal, Laura Bishop Communications

Laura Bishop, 61, of Ocean City, launched Laura Bishop Communications in July 2011 with the goal of doing meaningful work for clients and causes she is passionate about. With her vivacious, entrepreneurial spirit and her gift for identifying talent, Bishop now guides a diversely skilled crew to deliver top-of-the-line strategic communication services. Through its work with school districts and education-related organizations statewide, LBC has established itself as New Jersey’s premier school public relations firm. LBC’s clients also include nonprofit organizations, municipalities and companies in a range of fields including banking, automotive, senior living and grocery.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News