LAURA BISHOP

Laura Bishop, 61, of Ocean City, launched Laura Bishop Communications in July 2011 with the goal of doing meaningful work for clients and causes she is passionate about. With her vivacious, entrepreneurial spirit and her gift for identifying talent, Bishop now guides a diversely skilled crew to deliver top-of-the-line strategic communication services. Through its work with school districts and education-related organizations statewide, LBC has established itself as New Jersey’s premier school public relations firm. LBC’s clients also include nonprofit organizations, municipalities and companies in a range of fields including banking, automotive, senior living and grocery.