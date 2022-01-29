Laughton scores in OT, Flyers top Kings to snap 13-game skid

Laughton sent the fans home happy, though — and likely allowed the Flyers to breathe a huge sigh of relief — when he followed Atkinson's shot from the slot with a rebound goal from close range. Ivan Provorov was in the crease, but the goal stood after an officials review.

"We had some guys that sort of said, 'That's enough,'" Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo said.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev and Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Angeles was playing the fourth contest of a six-game trip.

Kings coach Todd McLellan said he liked the way his team battled back late but felt much of the contest left a lot to be desired.

"We just weren't sharp enough for the other 50 minutes," he said. "We weren't sharp defensively, we didn't check well. We're probably lucky we deserved a point."

Atkinson's second goal was a short-handed tally and came on a breakaway, putting Philadelphia up 3-1 with 10:54 remaining in regulation. Atkinson sped toward Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, then hit the brakes and deked to his right. Quick lunged to stop the forehand try with an excellent glove stop, but Atkinson used his backhand to put home the rebound for his team-leading 17th tally.