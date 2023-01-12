Later 76ers
ATLANTIC CITY — A beached whale was examined and buried in the sand Sunday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — A second humpback whale in less than a month has washed ashore in the resort.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department started 2023 with a new deployment plan of 11-hour shifts to increase police visibility and responsivene…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School girls swim team beat a powerful rival Tuesday afternoon after a rare midseason coachin…
OCEAN CITY — A brief closing of the bridges heading out of the city Dec. 30 was connected to the theft of a car in the city, Mayor Jay Gillian…
Former Upper Township superintendent will make $300K over the next two years under separation agreement
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Vincent Palmieri will make more than $300,000 from Upper Township schools over the next two years, after leaving the job as S…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For Eulojeo Mayren and Sara Guzman-Mayren, the news was devastating.
NEWARK — The family of a South Jersey girl whose death was initially ruled a suicide after she was struck by a train is asking NJ Transit to e…
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said a few days ago he was mostly done with his roster construction t…
