Late Flyers

A few years ago, I bought a used Tesla, not because I’m a car nut but because I had been a hypocrite. For years, I had been outspoken about the dangers of carbon emissions. Yet at the same time, I was driving an old gas-powered heap that got about 25 miles per gallon, and that sounded like a rocket launch every time I turned on the ignition. The car was impractical, but it had sentimental ...
Chris Ford’s basketball life began at St. Michael’s Dante Hall in the Ducktown neighborhood of Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — People will be able to grab a drink or a bite to eat with their furry friends in the spring when the Good Dog Bar, a dog-frien…
A supersonic military airplane flying a few miles off the coast Friday afternoon was the cause of loud tremors across much of South Jersey and…
BRIGANTINE — A humpback whale was found on the north end of the island late Thursday afternoon, the seventh dead whale to wash up on a New Jer…
A sea vessel struck and killed the whale that was beached in Brigantine on Thursday, according to the preliminary results of a postmortem evaluation.
Kanye West secretly gets married, Lisa Marie Presley dies and leaves grief-stricken Instagram post, and more celeb news
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.
Yesterday’s Bar has been an institution in Upper Township for the past 47 years. The local legend was a community staple, earning the nickname “The Y” and known for being absolutely packed with shoobies rolling off the parkway on their way into — and out of — Ocean City each summer. That’s why it was such big surprise when the McIntyre family sold the place to Blue Dog Hospitality last year. Before long, the old-school Yesterday’s that we all knew and loved was replaced with a newer, fresher take on the classic. And while it may not be the Yesterday’s of, well, yesterday, there’s a whole lot to love about the current Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Pressures impacting small health care providers nationwide are ending an era of rehabilitative care in the area.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved a settlement Wednesday night, awarding a police officer who generated large numbers of excessive force c…
