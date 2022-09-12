Last Edition

Today is our last publication of the weekly Currents and Gazettes for Atlantic and Cape May counties.

We thank you for reading and remind you that we will continue to publish news of community events daily in The Press of Atlantic City’s Hometown section.

You can share news of your events with us at newstips@pressofac.com. News about things to do around South Jersey, may be sent to ATS Editor Ryan Loughlin at rloughlin@pressofac.com.

Contact us at advertising@pressofatlanticcity.com to learn more about how to advertise in The Press, The Current of Linwood, Northfield & Somers Point, Atlantic City Weekly, or At The Shore.