Larry Bowa still going strong at 75 as Phillies guest instructor at spring training

PHILADELPHIA — Larry Bowa is 75 years old and back at spring training in Clearwater, Fla. His title is senior adviser, but his routine is not one you’d see being performed by a typical senior citizen of his similar age.

He’s up early, at the ballpark before 7 a.m. and on the elliptical for a 45-minute stride before 8. He follows that up by either doing 10 wind sprints or going for a long walk around the four Carpenter Complex fields.

And then he begins his work as a guest spring-training instructor for manager Joe Girardi’s Phillies.

“I still really enjoy it,” Bowa said recently during a phone interview. “There’s just something about being affiliated with big league baseball. If somebody had told me I’d still be doing this at 75 when I first signed I would have said, ‘Yeah, right.’ I don’t really feel my age. I was blessed not to have a lot of injuries when I played. A lot of times when you get hurt and have injuries you feel them as you get older, but I feel fine.

“My work ethic has always been off the charts ever since I started playing, so I think that has stayed with me. It’s something that I like doing. Do I think it’s boring sometimes? Yeah, but I do think it helps you as you get older. It allows you to do things that you might not have thought possible at this age.”