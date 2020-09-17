LANE JOHNSON
The Eagles right tackle missed last Sunday's loss to Washington after undergoing ankle surgery in August. He was listed as a full participant in practice this week and is expected to take the field Sunday. Johnson's presence would give an Eagles offensive line that allowed eight sacks in the loss to Washington a much-needed boost.
