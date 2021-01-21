Landis Theater stocks its schedule with tribute acts

Recently we noticed that the Landis Theater in Vineland was beginning to promote a series of tribute concerts, and each one of them appeared to be performed by a mysterious artist named “Kaycee Ray.” Was one single performer actually managing to pull off tribute concerts to acts as different as Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin?

We quickly found out that the answer was no.

Turns out Kaycee Ray is not actually a person OR a performer. Instead it’s the combined first names of Kaycee Zelkovsky and Ray Mamrak, the couple/business partner team who purchased the Landis Theater last year. In addition to the Landis they also own a sports bar in Vineland called Kaycee Ray’s, which is where some of the funding for the concert series came from, hence the name.

“I bought the theater probably three months before COVID became a thing,” Mamrak says. “We were sitting here with a $3 million investment and no way to make money. So as soon as the governor said we could open at a 150 person capacity, we started booking acts as “Kaycee Ray’s Tribute Concert Series.”

To keep the schedule flexible and easy to book in uncertain times with constantly changing restrictions on venues, tribute acts became the first groups on the schedule.