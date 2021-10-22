Lakewood 20, Barnegat 48 - FINAL

Jojo Bivins had six touchdown runs for the Bengals (4-3). Myquan Rush scored in the fourth. Kenyon Tims had two TD runs for Lakewood (0-6).
Lakewood;8 12 0 0—20
Barnegat;12 15 14 7—48
FIRST QUARTER
B—Bivins 56 run (kick blocked)
L—Pearce run (Pearce run)
B—Bivins 6 run (pass failed)
SECOND QUARTER
L—Tims run (run failed)
B—Bivins run (Bivins run)
L—Tims 33 run (run failed)
B—Bivins 1 run (Anderson kick)
THIRD QUARTER
B—Bivins run (Anderson kick)
B—Bivins run (Anderson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B—Myquan Rush (run (Anderson kick)
Records—Barnegat 4-3, Lakewood 0-6.
