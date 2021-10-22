 Skip to main content
Lakewood 20, Barnegat 48 - FINAL
Jojo Bivins had six touchdown runs for the Bengals (4-3). Myquan Rush scored in the fourth. Kenyon Tims had two TD runs for Lakewood (0-6).

Lakewood;8 12 0 0—20

Barnegat;12 15 14 7—48

FIRST QUARTER

B—Bivins 56 run (kick blocked)

L—Pearce run (Pearce run)

B—Bivins 6 run (pass failed)

SECOND QUARTER

L—Tims run (run failed)

B—Bivins run (Bivins run)

L—Tims 33 run (run failed)

B—Bivins 1 run (Anderson kick)

THIRD QUARTER

B—Bivins run (Anderson kick)

B—Bivins run (Anderson kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

B—Myquan Rush (run (Anderson kick)

Records—Barnegat 4-3, Lakewood 0-6.

