LACROSSE

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament

Girls

Friday

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Boys

Friday

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City 

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Holy Spirit

Championship games

Monday at Stockton University

4:30 p.m.

Girls championship game

6 p.m.

Boys championship game

Breaking News