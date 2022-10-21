Lacey Twp. 13, Southern Reg. 10 — FINAL

The game was scoreless after the first half. The Rams (4-4) got on the board first after Andy Falletta threw a 6-yard TD pass to Kyle Caufield. Trevor Santucci connected with Nicholas Maertens on a 22 yarder for the Lions (3-5) with 4 minutes left in the third to tie the game.
Zach Brewer caught a 34-yard pass from Maertens with 3 minutes left in the game to give the Lions a 13-10.
Lacey;0,0,7,6 — 13
Southern;0,0,7,3 — 10
THIRD QUARTER
S – Falletta 6 pass to Caufield (kick good)
L – Santucci 22 pass to Maertens (kick good)
S – Foote 30 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
Maertens 34 pass to Brewer (kick failed)
