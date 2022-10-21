 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lacey Twp. 13, Southern Reg. 10 — FINAL

The game was scoreless after the first half. The Rams (4-4) got on the board first after Andy Falletta threw a 6-yard TD pass to Kyle Caufield. Trevor Santucci connected with Nicholas Maertens on a 22 yarder for the Lions (3-5) with 4 minutes left in the third to tie the game.

Zach Brewer caught a 34-yard pass from Maertens with 3 minutes left in the game to give the Lions a 13-10. 

Lacey;0,0,7,6 — 13

Southern;0,0,7,3 — 10

THIRD QUARTER

S – Falletta 6 pass to Caufield (kick good)

L – Santucci 22 pass to Maertens (kick good)

S – Foote 30 field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Maertens 34 pass to Brewer (kick failed)

