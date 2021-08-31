 Skip to main content
Lacey Township
Lacey Township

Coach: Jack Mahar (ninth season)

2020 record: 12-3-1

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Lions, who won their conference in 2020, return first-team Press All-Stars Abby Stephens (senior midfielder) and Marley Besser (sophomore defender). Also returning are forwards Beth Stephens (junior) and Katie Patterson (senior) and senior midfielder Rosio Cardenas. Freshman Macky Brotherston, Natalie McGovern and Reece Paget are expected to make immediate impacts on a team that lost just four seniors. After a successful campaign in 2020, Lacey should have an exciting season.

"We will need to always be at the top of our game and win or lose, we want to always compete in each and every match," Mahar said.

