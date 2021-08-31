Lacey Township

What to watch: The Lions, who won their conference in 2020, return first-team Press All-Stars Abby Stephens (senior midfielder) and Marley Besser (sophomore defender). Also returning are forwards Beth Stephens (junior) and Katie Patterson (senior) and senior midfielder Rosio Cardenas. Freshman Macky Brotherston, Natalie McGovern and Reece Paget are expected to make immediate impacts on a team that lost just four seniors. After a successful campaign in 2020, Lacey should have an exciting season.