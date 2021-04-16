Lacey Township

Outlook: Lacey returns three out of ten starters from 2019: seniors Mike Long (attack, committed to Georgian Court University), Mike Walizer (goalie) and face-off, get-off specialist and midfielder Steven Starner. Senior Tynan Jensen will also make an impact as he is both a defense and offense midfielder. Newcomers and juniors Dominic Tarricone (defense), Dimiele Gaetano (attack) and Diego Wolf (midfield) will also be key for Lacey.