Lacey Township

Coach: Shane Allen (12th season, 72-85)
2019 record:
Outlook: Lacey returns three out of ten starters from 2019: seniors Mike Long (attack, committed to Georgian Court University), Mike Walizer (goalie) and face-off, get-off specialist and midfielder Steven Starner. Senior Tynan Jensen will also make an impact as he is both a defense and offense midfielder. Newcomers and juniors Dominic Tarricone (defense), Dimiele Gaetano (attack) and Diego Wolf (midfield) will also be key for Lacey.
“With three out of 10 returning starters, the Lions are hopeful to improve off of 2019 season’s 14-3 record,” Allen said.
