Lacey Township
Lacey Township

Coach: John Setaro (second season)

2020 record: 0-14

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Lions are aiming to come off a rebuilding season and be contenders. With a few players returning and a more experienced team, it should be an exciting season, Setaro said. Seniors Hope DeWitt (middle blocker) and Lochlyn Martin (libero), who had 88 digs last season, junior Riley Mahan (middle blocker) and sophomore Emily Hauptvogel (outside hitter) all return and are expected to be key players.

"The expectation of this season is to stay healthy, and compete every single day," Setaro said. "The girls are just as excited as I am to play this season, and will show it on the court."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

