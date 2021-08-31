Lacey Township

What to watch: The Lions are aiming to come off a rebuilding season and be contenders. With a few players returning and a more experienced team, it should be an exciting season, Setaro said. Seniors Hope DeWitt (middle blocker) and Lochlyn Martin (libero), who had 88 digs last season, junior Riley Mahan (middle blocker) and sophomore Emily Hauptvogel (outside hitter) all return and are expected to be key players.