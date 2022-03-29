 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lacey Township

Coach: Shane Allen (12th season, 92-102)

2021 record: 5-7

Outlook: The Lions will have more experience this season with returning players in seniors Dimele Gaetano (attack), Padraic Banfield (defense) and Dominic Tarricone (faceoff specialist/ midfielder). Junior midfielders Diego Wolf and David Wilson also return to lead the team.

"Lacey hopes to reload with six returning, experienced starters from last year's team," said Allen, who is the only coach in program history.

