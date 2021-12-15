 Skip to main content
Lacey Township
Lacey Township

Coach: Sean McAndrew

Last season’s record: 5-6

2021-22 prediction: Contender

Key players: Andrew Tobia, 5-9, Sr., G; Dylan Hall, 5-10, Jr., G; Chris Venturoso, 6-3, Jr., G; Troy Buxton, 6-0, Jr., G.

Outlook: Standout junior Carson Howard transferred to Archbishop Wood in Pennsylvania, but Venturoso averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds last season. Buxton sank 25 3-pointers last season.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

