LACEY TOWNSHIP

What to watch: Keelen says it’s a bit of a rebuilding year for the Lions. Top returnees include Kieran McGovern and Jack Hrabal, plus Casey Simonson, Harry Santarsario, Brennan Smith, Quinn Reimer and Alex Gerber. Promising newcomers include sophomores Julian Aguayo and Michael Platt and freshmen Jared Guckin and Luis Acevedo.

“We are looking to qualify as many kids for championships as possible and improve our times,” Keelen said. “We want to show it’s not about the size of the team but the quality of what they do. They’re working hard, patient and (we're) excited to see what they can do.