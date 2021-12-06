 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LACEY TOWNSHIP
0 comments

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Coach: Brian Keelen

2021 record: 3-2

What to watch: Keelen says it’s a bit of a rebuilding year for the Lions. Top returnees include Kieran McGovern and Jack Hrabal, plus Casey Simonson, Harry Santarsario, Brennan Smith, Quinn Reimer and Alex Gerber. Promising newcomers include sophomores Julian Aguayo and Michael Platt and freshmen Jared Guckin and Luis Acevedo.

“We are looking to qualify as many kids for championships as possible and improve our times,” Keelen said. “We want to show it’s not about the size of the team but the quality of what they do. They’re working hard, patient and (we're) excited to see what they can do.

“Our practice is at 5 a.m. (at the Ocean County YMCA), so that says a lot about their character. Our captains (Smith and Reimer) are showing great leadership.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News