LACEY TOWNSHIP

Coach: Charlie Rieder
2020 record: 10-5
What to watch: The Lions had a graduation at No. 1 singles but return four varsity players, including Maddie Zech, Alexis Frazee, Sara Kuzan and Morgan McGinley. Lacey has several contenders for doubles spots, including Ashley Springer, Madison English, Lilly Hodgson, Genni Biggs and Marisa Castillo.
"Knowing what I have, and the competition from last year, I think we'll be in definite contention for a division (Shore Conference B South) title," Rieder said.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.