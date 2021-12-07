LACEY TOWNSHIP

What to watch: Most are back for the Lions, who have increased their numbers from 12 last winter to 16. Lacey is led by Rachel Marionette, Victoria Bailey and Celia Santarsiero. Morgan McGinley, Drew Snyder and Brielle Speck are key scorers.

“We have six freshmen and two sophomores who are new,” Fritz said. “It’s an almost completely new team. We want to have a season of growth. We’re looking forward to the girls learning a lot.”