Lacey Township
Lacey Township

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Coach: Sean McAndrew

Last season's record: 8-17

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Jacob Bowles, 6-2, Sr., G; Troy Buxton, 6-1, So., G; Carson Howard, 6-6, So., C; Matt Dolan, 6-0, Sr., G; Owen Tracey, 5-10, Sr., G; Patrick Zuccarelli, 6-2, Sr., F; Chris Ventoruso, 6-1, So., G; Dylan Hall, 5-10, So., G; Michael Abode, 6-1, Jr., G.

Outlook: Bowles, Buxton and Howard each started last year, and the Lions also have some other young talent. Howard averaged 13 points and 7.9 rebounds last winter. Bowles is a third-year starter, and Buxton is a good shooter. Ventoruso is a transfer from Point Pleasant Beach, where he started as a freshman and averaged 13 points. McAndrew said the team faces a tough schedule but said the group is up to the challenge.

