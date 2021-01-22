Lacey Township

Outlook: Bowles, Buxton and Howard each started last year, and the Lions also have some other young talent. Howard averaged 13 points and 7.9 rebounds last winter. Bowles is a third-year starter, and Buxton is a good shooter. Ventoruso is a transfer from Point Pleasant Beach, where he started as a freshman and averaged 13 points. McAndrew said the team faces a tough schedule but said the group is up to the challenge.