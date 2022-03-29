LACEY TOWNSHIP

Coach: Stephanie Law (third season)
2021 record: 12-5
Outlook: Law, who took last season off after the birth of her first child, is back leading the Lions, who will have some key returners. Senior midfielder Kayleigh Flanegan, who had 56 goals in 2021, senior attacker Shyanne Nucifora, who had 40 assists and added 26 goals, junior midfielder Madison MacGillivray, who scored 34 and had 21 assists, and sophomore goalie Maeve Meehan, who posted a 54% save-percentage, will lead a team expected to have another winning season. Freshman midfielder Zoey Smith is also expected to make an impact.
"I am excited to be back with the team full time, and can't wait to see all the great things this group of girls will accomplish this year," Law said. "They are a special group that is extremely motivated, talented, and ready to rise to the challenges this season has to offer them."