LACEY TOWNSHIP

Outlook: Law, who took last season off after the birth of her first child, is back leading the Lions, who will have some key returners. Senior midfielder Kayleigh Flanegan, who had 56 goals in 2021, senior attacker Shyanne Nucifora, who had 40 assists and added 26 goals, junior midfielder Madison MacGillivray, who scored 34 and had 21 assists, and sophomore goalie Maeve Meehan, who posted a 54% save-percentage, will lead a team expected to have another winning season. Freshman midfielder Zoey Smith is also expected to make an impact.